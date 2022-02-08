Court permits woman to rent out husband’s apartment to feed family

By Aisha Gambo

A Shari’a court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna has ordered a housewife, Rabiatu Alhassan, to rent out her husband’s two-bedroom apartment in order to get money to feed her children and pay their school fees.

The judge, Malam Abubakar Salisu-Tureta gave the permission in a ruling on Tuesday.

Earlier, Alhassan prayed the court to compel her husband, Kabir Saidu to provide food for the family and pay their children’s schools fees.

Salisu-Tureta ordered that the money realised from the rent should be received by the complainant, and not the husband, so that she can manage the resources effectively for the family.

He adjourned the case until March 8, for the parties to report the situation regarding the ruling.

Earlier, Alhassan said that she had been feeding herself and eight children through the petty business she engages in, but could not afford to enrol them in school.

“Right now, all the children are at home. They don’t go to school; in fact,…