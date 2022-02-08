FG meets with aviation workers to avert strike

By Joan Nwagwu

The Federal Government has started moves to avert the impending nationwide strike by aviation workers.

Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, said this at a meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Aviation and the aviation workers unions on Monday in Abuja.

It would be recalled that the aviation workers, under the aegis of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), threatened to withdraw their services by Feb. 8, over alleged poor welfare and unimplemented agreements with the government.

Ngige, who commended the aviation workers for the matured way they went about their matter, said that they acted in the spirit of labour conciliation.

He noted that the aviation workers gave the necessary warning to his ministry, but they resolved that their parent ministry should first engage with them.

”I am happy that the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of…