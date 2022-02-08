IMF attributes Nigeria’s economic recovery to govt policy support

By Cecilia Ologunagba

International Monetary Fund (IMF) says the Nigerian economy is recovering from a historic downturn benefitting from government policy support, rising oil prices and international financial assistance.

IMF disclosed this in a statement issued from its headquarters in Washington D.C. on Monday.

The organisation said Nigeria exited the recession in fourth quarter 2020 and output rose by 4.1 per cent (year-on-year) in the third quarter, with broad based growth except for the oil sector, which is facing security and technical challenges.

“Growth is projected at 3 per cent for 2021.

“Headline inflation rose sharply during the pandemic reaching a peak of 18.2 per cent year-or-year in March 2021 but has since declined to 15.6 per cent in December, helped by the new harvest season and opening of land borders.

“Reported unemployment rates (end 2020) are yet to come down but more recent COVID-19 monthly surveys show employment back at its pre-pandemic…