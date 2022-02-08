NUT strike: Parents beg FCT minister, council chairmen

By Gami Tadanyigbe

Some parents have appealed to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, the area council chairmen and the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) to reach a workable agreement to enable their children resume school.

Some of the affected parents made the appeal in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kuje, Gwagwalada, Abaji and Kwali area councils.

They said that the strike was having negative impact on their children and appealed for speedy resolution.

NAN recalls that the primary school teachers in FCT had on Feb.2, embarked on an indefinite strike over failure of the area councils’ chairmen to pay their backlog arrears.

The State Chairman of the FCT Wing of the NUT, Mr Stephen Knabayi, after an emergency executive council meeting recently at the Teachers House in Gwagwalada, said the action would continue until their demands were met.

Knabayi affirmed that the union had directed all primary school teachers in the territory to stay…