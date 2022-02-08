PSN deploys 100 pharmacists for FCT poll

By Felicia Imohimi

Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), FCT Chapter, says it will deploy 100 pharmacists to augment the medical team of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the Feb. 12, FCT Area Council election.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by Mr Ifeanyi Ikebudu and Dr Abubakar Danraka, Chairman of the society and Lead Healthcare Support Team, on Monday in Abuja.

The statement said the gesture was part of strategies by the society to provide free and volunteer healthcare services to the populace.

It said that the team would be on ground during the exercise under INEC medical unit coordination.

According to the statement, the pharmacists will serve as standby health personnel for medical first aid and health emergency response to regular and ad-hoc staff deployed across FCT during the exercise.

“It is our expectation that this noble gesture of providing free and volunteer healthcare services by the PSN Abuja branch will boost the…