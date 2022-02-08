Reps to ensure institutions comply with safety standards

By EricJames Ochigbo

The House of Representatives Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations, has promised to ensure that safety standards and regulations are observed in public and private institutions.

The committee Chairman, Rep. Ibrahim Hamza (APC-Kaduna) in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday said the committee would beam its searchlights on all institutions in the country.

“We have commenced on-the-spot assessment of some companies such as manufacturing, oil and gas among others operating within Port Harcourt,.

“This assessment commenced few days after Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd announced that its offshore facility at the Ukpokiti Terminal at Escravos (Ugborodo), Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta, was engulfed by fire.

“The company said that out of the 10 crew members on board of the facility that went into flames, one person has been confirmed dead and three others rescued alive, five days after…