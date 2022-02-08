Rivers LG supports Law, French students

Ikuru Lizzy

Chairman of Andoni Local Government Council in Rivers, Mr Erastus Awortu, has unveiled an education support for 2022 Law graduates and Linguistics (French) students from the council area.

Awortu made this known in Port Harcourt, shortly after announcing the one year education grant for the selected indigent students of the area.

This, he said, was in fulfillment of his electioneering campaign to the people of the area.

According to him, the gesture was aimed at assisting the beneficiaries to pursue their careers and achieve their respective academic goals.

“The package was a financial assistance to the Law graduates shortlisted for the 2022 session of Nigerian Law School.

“The education grant will also cover support for the indigent Linguistics students who shall be proceeding for a French internship programme in Togo,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the council chairman, on assumption of office about nine months ago, had announced an…