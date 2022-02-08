Sanwo-Olu signs 3 bills into law

By Florence Onuegbu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Monday signed three bills into law during the weekly State Executive Council meeting at Lagos House, Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three bills included the law regulating real estate transactions and the law to provide for the registration of Cooperative Societies in Lagos State.

It also included the law to regulate ownership, licensing and sales of pets and to prohibit and restrict people from having in custody dangerous animals in public places.

Sanwo-Olu said the new bills would strengthen government and citizens’ engagement and relationships.

According to him, the bills will also ensure that residents continue to live in an atmosphere where the rule of law is enshrined, and for residents to know what is expected of them.

The governor said government would continue to ensure that residents were happy with the government and that trust was further deepened in government.

He…