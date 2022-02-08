Sanwo-Olu swears-in special advisers on partnership, agriculture

By Florence Onuegbu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, on Monday, swore-in Mr Ope George and Dr. Oluwarotimi Fashola as Special Advisers on public-private partnerships and agriculture (Rice mill initiative) respectively.

Sanwo-Olu swore-in the two advisers at the weekly state Executive Council meeting at the Executive Chamber in Lagos House, Ikeja.

He said that the swearing-in of the two advisers was another major step towards the continued development of the state.

According to him, the new advisers – George and Fashola were coming into the State Executive Council with a lot of experience in Public and Private Partnership and…