Sanwo-Olu swears-in special advisers on partnership, agriculture

By
Headliners
-
1


By Florence Onuegbu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, on Monday, swore-in Mr Ope George and Dr. Oluwarotimi Fashola as Special Advisers on public-private partnerships and agriculture (Rice mill initiative) respectively.

Sanwo-Olu swore-in the two advisers at the weekly state Executive Council meeting at the Executive Chamber in Lagos House, Ikeja.

He said that the swearing-in of the two advisers was another major step towards the continued development of the state.

L-R: Special Adviser on Agriculture (Rice Mill Initiative), Dr. Oluwarotimi Fashola; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Special Adviser, Public Private Partnerships (PPP), Mr Ope George, during the swearing in of the two new EXCO members, at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

According to him, the new advisers – George and Fashola were coming into the State Executive Council with a lot of experience in Public and Private Partnership and…



Source: News Agency of Nigeria

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR