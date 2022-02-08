War college committed to producing highly trained leaders – Commandant

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Commandant Army War College Nigeria, (AWCN), Maj.-Gen Bamidele Alabi, says the college remains committed towards producing highly trained, highly motivated operational, strategic level leaders and senior commanders.

Assistant Director, Army Public Relations for Guards Brigade, Capt. Godfrey Abakpa, said this in a statement in Abuja.

Anakpa said that Alabi gave the assurance when he led a team of Senior Officers on a courtesy visit to the Commander Guards Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Muhammed Usman at the Brigade Headquarters on Monday in Abuja.

He expressed his determination to deliver on the mandate of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The commandant stated that his vision for the college as its 5th commandant was to ensure that the college was institutionalised as the centre of excellence through sustenance of robust academic programmes, partnership and collaboration.

According to him, the infrastructural development as well as staff training will be central to his…