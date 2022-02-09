300 athletes ready for Port Harcourt Open Karate Championship — Official

By Omuboye Sukubo

Chairman, South-South Zone, Karate Federation of Nigeria (KFN), Dr Chukwudi Dimkpa says no fewer than 300 athletes and officials will converge on Port Harcourt for the Nigeria Senior Open Karate Championship.

This is contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by Stephen Deegbara, on behalf of the South-South KFN Media office.

According to Dimkpa, the sponsors were ready to host the four-day event tagged, “Karate Championship 2022” from Feb. 17, until Feb. 20 in the Garden City.

Dimkpa said that the decision to stage the event was reached at the 2022 first meeting of the board of the federation in Abuja.

Dimkpa, a board member of the KFN, urged Karatekas coming to Port Harcourt to put in their best in the tournament.

The South-South KFN Chairman, also the Chief Executive Officer of StrataBase Group, the main sponsors of the tournament, said it would be an interesting game.

“You are going to be looking out to showcase yourself…