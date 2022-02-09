Afreximbank, AfCFTA formalise agreement on management of adjustment facility fund

By Emmanuel Afonne

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat and African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) have formalised the agreement relating to the management of the base fund of the AfCFTA adjustment facility.

The pact took place on Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt, a statement by the bank said.

The fund will support African countries and the private sector to effectively participate in the new trading environment established under the AfCFTA.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Afreximbank and the AfCFTA Secretariat were mandated by the AU Summit of Heads of State and Government and the AfCFTA Council of Ministers for Trade to establish the adjustment fund.

This is to support AfCFTA State Parties to adjust to the new liberalised and integrated trading environment established under the AfCFTA Agreement.

“The Adjustment Fund consists of a Base Fund, a General Fund and a Credit Fund.

“The Base…