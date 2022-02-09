Fake Emzor paracetamol producer jailed for 7 years

Drugs

By Aderogba George

Abuja, Feb. 9, 2022 (NAN) The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has secured the conviction of one Friday Ogbodo, a manufacturer of fake Emzor paracetamol.

The agency’s Media Consultant, Mr Olusayo Akintola, made this known in a statement on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Akintola said Ogbode was convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment without an option of fine by a Federal High Court in Awka, Anambra.

He recalled that Ogbodo was arrested by the Investigation and Enforcement officers of NAFDAC in his residence at 18, Abagana Street, Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra.

Akintola said that Ogbodo was arrested, where he used to falsified Maldox (Sulfadoxine and Pyrimethamine) a brand of anti-malaria tablet manufactured by a registered Nigerian Pharmaceutical Company and was recovered from him.

According to him, the operatives of the agency acted on intelligence information, swooped on the convict in his…