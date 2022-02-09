FG launches software to strengthen security at Abuja airport

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Presidential Enabling Business Environmental Council on Tuesday in Abuja launched an application “reportgov.ng” at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) to promote security and safety.

Dr Jumoke Oduwole, the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business said the software would enable airport users to share their experiences within the airport.

Oduwole said the application would enable the airport stakeholders to send information and to get feedbacks within 72 hours.

She added that the application would be made available in other airports for the government to effctively manage and control various activities at the airports in the country.

According to her, the move is to improve the conducts and values in the nation’ s airports to advance the aviation industry.

“ This is a new idea from the current administration. All the airports are mentioned in the App. Information comes straight to the presidency and FAAN, among…