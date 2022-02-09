Kogi health agency denies cash- for- COVID-19- vaccination allegation

By Stephen Adeleye

The Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KSPHCDA) has denied the reports of alleged demand for money from clients by COVID-19 administrators for vaccine.

An NGO, the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) at a news conference in Bauchi State, alleged that vaccine administrators in Kogi were allegedly demanded money from clients before vaccinating them.

A statement by the Executive Director of the agency, Dr Abubakar Yakubu, in Lokoja, said the report was misleading and far from the reality of COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

He stressed that the report was most likely not true as the NGO failed to back up its purported findings with actual facts, and without using, appropriate channels.

The KSPHCDA boss added that the said discovery should have been addressed to the appropriate agency in the state, rather than addressing newsmen in Bauchi.

Yakubu added that the agency had been engaging in high level…