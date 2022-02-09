Mission to host maiden Ghana-Nigeria Business Forum

By Fortune Abang

The High Commission of Ghana in Nigeria says it is set to host the maiden 2022 Chief Executive Officers (CEO) Business Forum aimed at strengthening Ghana-Nigeria trade relations.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Alhaji Rashid Bawa, disclosed this at a roundtable with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the forum would be held on Feb. 16 at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos and on Feb. 17, 2022 at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

Bawa said: “Ghana and Nigeria are the two largest economies in West Africa that are enjoying a long-standing sociocultural and economic relations.

“By boosting their status globally as the most influential African nations, our countries are stronger together.

“Ghana and Nigeria relations started on a mutual note since the era of their independence a long time ago, but one way or the other there have been issues.

“There are always issues between Nigeria and Ghana, but we will always strive to resolve…