NEMA, SEMAs collaborate on disaster management

By Ruth Oketunde

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and state emergency management agencies on Tuesday agreed to collaborate on strengthening disaster risk management in the country.

This was announced when head of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Ekiti and Kaduna State counterparts, visited the Director-General of NEMA, Mr Habib Ahmed, in Abuja.

Ahmed said it was important for all the emergency management agencies to synergise to have better coordination of their activities.

He said the agencies had decided to organise a conference to deliberate on how to better their collaboration, understanding, training and mutual operations of their activities.

“With this visit, the relationship between NEMA and SEMAs will wax stronger.

“NEMA and state emergency agencies will not just work only to take relief materials such as rice and beans to the states; rather, we will be talking on developing mitigation strategies across…