Nigerian CSO emerges World Summit Award 2021 winner

By Angela Atabo

A Nigerian Civil Society Organisation (CSO) FollowTheMoney (FTM) Movement, has emerged winner of the World Summit Award (WSA) 2021, for digital solutions on accountability in governance.

Mr Hamzat Lawal, the Founder FTM, a globally recognised social accountability tool made this known in a statement on Tuesday, in Abuja .

Lawal said that the group emerged winner in the category of government and citizens’ engagement, affirming its position as one of Africa’s leading accountability home-grown initiatives shaping the world.

“ Out of 290 nominees from 182 countries, FTM alongside 39 other initiatives from 29 countries, were awarded and recognised by an international jury.

“This is as digital solutions that are contributing to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

“ The global pandemic specifically demonstrated the importance of digital solutions.

“The 2021 WSA winners are an excellent example of how digital…