Noise pollution: Lagos bans use of amplifiers at motor parks

By Florence Onuegbu

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday, banned the use of amplifiers, microphone, megaphones at motor parks, so as to reduce noise pollution in the environment.

Speaking at a news briefing in Ikeja, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Dr Omobolaji Gaji said the rate of noise pollution, especially in public places was worrisome.

The news briefing was organised by the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, through the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the Ministry of Transportation.

Gaji said that noise pollution was the most prevalent of the complaints received annually, accounting for 75 per cent of total complaints.

He said the complaints were mostly anthropogenic, and not limited to transport, religious, commercial, industrial, entertainment, and power generating, among other sources.

According to him, noise pollution, which is an unwanted sound in excess of the permissible…