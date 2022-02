Patricide: Son allegedly hacks father to death in Yobe

By Nabilu Balarabe

The Police Command in Yobe on Wednesday said a 20-year-old man, Mai Goni, allegedly hacked his father, Goni Kawu, to death with a pestle in Masaba, Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe.

The Command’s Spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu that the incident occurred on Tuesday at about 7: 30 p.m.

He said Kawu, 65, sustained injury on the head as a result of the attack and was confirmed dead by a doctor in the hospital.

Abdulkarim said the suspect fled the scene after committing the crime, adding that the command has intensified efforts to apprehend him.

The spokesman advised residents of the state to be law abiding, saying the police would deal decisively with anyone that engaged in criminality. (NAN)