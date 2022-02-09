UNDP, Norwegian Govt train 86 women, victims of violence in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Norwegian Government have trained 86 women and victims of violence in Kaduna State.

The Deputy Resident Representative, Mr Lealem Dinku, made this known at the graduation ceremony of those trained at the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Vocational Training Centre, Kaduna, on Wednesday.

Dinku was represented by Mr Mathew Alao Team Leader Governance Peace and Security UNDP.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the empowerment programme was funded by the Government of Norway and UNDP in Collaboration with Kaduna State Peace Commission (KSPC).

”These beneficiaries were carefully identified among the numerous young people who fell victims of violent conflicts in the state.

”As part of the healing and…