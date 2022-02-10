21-storey Lagos building collapse, engineering failure – COREN

By Pepetua Onuegbu

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has described the collapse of the 21 storey building in Ikoyi, Lagos in November, 2021 as an engineering failure.

The President of COREN, Mr Ali Rabiu, disclosed this at the submission of report by the Special Investigations Panel of the Collapsed 21 storey building in Ikoyi Lagos on Thursday, in Abuja.

Rabiu assured the panel that COREN would ensure that the recommendations were implemented by government in line with its mandate.

He said that there might be two things to learn from the exercise going forward after seeing what went wrong, adding that measures would be taken to correct the anomalies.

According to him, COREN will sanction negligence by practitioners if there is any engineer or any engineering practitioner involved in this collapse.

“I want to assure you that COREN will by the mandate given to it by the act, ensure that such practitioners are sanctioned in accordance…