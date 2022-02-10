ASUU threatens indefinite strike over alleged FG’s failure to fulfill past agreements

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike over the Federal Government’s alleged failure to fulfill agreements earlier reached with the union.

The Coordinator, Abuja Zone of the union, Dr Salahu Lawal, said this at a press conference in Gwagwalada on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that ASUU had earlier embarked on strike over the alleged failure of the Federal Government to address all the agreements reached in the 2009 agreement it entered with it.

The union blamed the government for allegedly refusing to implement the famous Feb. 7, 2019 Memorandum of Action which contained important highlights of the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement.

Lawal said the union was not going into the signing of new agreements, nor enter into new negotiation, new memorandum of understanding/memorandum of action.

“The FG has refused to implement the noble proposals contained in that historic document. Here we are in 2022, more…