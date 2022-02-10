ASUU urges FG to fulfil promises, avert imminent strike

By Ibukun Emiola

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on Nigerians to prevail on the Federal Government to prevent imminent strike by fulfilling its promises.

The ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan chapter, Prof Ayo Akinwole, ,stated this in Ibadan in an interactive session with newsmen.

Akinwole, who was joined by other ASUU leadership of the institution, said that government was yet to implement the 2009 agreement which encompassed its members’ conditions of service, emoluments and allowances.

“What has been subsisting in the universities since 2009 still remains the same. So, we have agreed, we’ve concluded negotiations with the government’s team in attendance in May, but yet to sign it into Law.

“Rather than submitting it for presidential ascent, what the government wants to do now is to set up another tripartite committee to look again into what took us four years to arrive at.

“This is unacceptable to our union and we are…