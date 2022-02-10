COAS pledges support for defence, police wives

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has pledged continuous support for the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), as the association graduates 63 beneficiaries from its skill acquisition centre.

Yahaya made the pledge in Abuja on Thursday at the graduation ceremony of the 11th batch of beneficiaries of DEPOWA’s empowerment programme where they got starter packs and cash.

He commended the efforts of the association in supporting the widows and orphans of the fallen personnel, adding that the effort was in line with the resolve of the Nigerian Army to prioritise personnel’s welfare.

The COAS said the Nigerian Army and all other services had continued to pay serious attention to prompt payment of emoluments of the deceased personnel as well as sponsorship of their children up to the university level.

He disclosed that the group life insurance that hitherto encountered some challenges had resumed after the…