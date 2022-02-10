Ladies who extort men risk 20 yrs’ imprisonment

By Sandra Umeh

Ahead of Valentine’s Day celebration, a former publicity secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Douglas Ogbankwa, has warned that ladies who extort men risked 20 years’ imprisonment.

Ogbankwa in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), warned women against false representation aimed at extorting men during the celebration.

He noted that, “experiences by some male folk over the years, have shown that some ladies are deliberately poised for extortion during the valentine season, all in the name of love.”

According to him, ladies, who ignorantly carry out acts of deceit, broken promises, or extortion, may be held liable under the provisions of the Advanced Fee Fraud Act (419).

Ogbankwa stressed that girls, who were in the habit of collecting money in advance in the guise of transport fare to visit men on such occasion, but deliberately fail to do so, could be charged with fraud and prosecuted under the Act.

“It is important to…