LASG diverts traffic at Iyana-Oba Interchange Bridge

Diversion

By Aisha Cole

The Lagos State Government will be diverting traffic as it embarks on casting of the Iyana-Iba Interchange Bridge round deck on Saturday.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement on Wednesday, said the job would last for 24 hours.

Oladeinde said the diversion was necessary to continue the ongoing construction of Lagos-Badagry Expressway, which had now attained an advanced stage.

He said the state government was poised to complete the road project up to Okokomaiko as announced earlier.

According to him, motorists on the service lane inbound Lagos will be diverted to NEPA Road, from Okokomaiko and Alaba Rogo axis.

He noted that vehicles would be directed to access Olojo drive, connect Alaba International Market and Volkswagen Bus stop, inward Mile 2, then proceed with their journeys.

“Also, traffic on the service lane inbound Lagos, heading toward Volkswagen, Mile 2 and LASU axis will be diverted…