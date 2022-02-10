NNPC records $224.29m proceeds from crude oil, gas export in August

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited says it posted a total of $224.29 million receipt from crude oil and gas export in August 2021 as against $191.26 million in July 2021.

This is contained in the August 2021 NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) released on Wednesday.

A breakdown of the figures captured in the report indicated that export of crude oil amounted to $7.77 million while gas and miscellaneous receipts stood at $65.26 million and $151.26 million respectively.

According to the report, the total crude oil and gas export receipt for the period of August 2020 to August 2021 stood at $1.84 billion.

It noted that in the Gas Sector, a total of 233.57 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas was produced in the month of August 2021.

This, it said translated to an average daily production of 7,534.67 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).

For the period of August 2020 to August 2021, it stated that a…