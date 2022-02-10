Proprietors call for action against bullying in schools

Some school proprietors and teachers in Abuja have called for closer collaboration among government agencies, religious bodies and community leaders to curb the spate of bullying in schools across the country.

They made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The Proprietress, Grace of The Highest Christian Academy, Mrs Sonia Egbe, said that such collaborative effort was imperative towards addressing the menace of bullying in schools.

Egbe said that a holistic approach was necessary to address bad attitudes leading to bullying in the schools.

“Bullying among the children can be reported from victims and onlookers at the scene.

”All we can do is to counsel the child caught bullying and make them apologise.

“Parents are invited to the school in serious cases and in the worst scenario, the child would be expelled.

“It may not be in our best economic benefit to expel the child but I rather lose a child than let him or her…