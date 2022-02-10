Yobe Govt committed to improve quality of education, says Buni

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Yobe Government reiterates commitment to improving the quality of education and reviving the educational infrastructure in the state.

Gov. Mala Buni of Yobe made this known during an Education Fund Raiser with the theme,” Revitalising Education in Yobe State,” held at Sheraton Hotel, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Nov. 9, 2021, the state government inaugurated a 21-member committee to raise funds for the education sector.

The governor said the state government constructed and renovated over 300 schools, established six Model schools and seven Mega schools across the state.

The governor also said that the state government procured Text books and Laboratory Equipment worth N1 billion and supplied class and office furniture worth over N1 billion to create a conducive atmosphere for learning and teaching in the schools.

Similarly, Buni said his administration has trained and retrained about 10,000 teachers to improve…