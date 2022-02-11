2 dead, 7 injured in accident -News Agency of Nigeria

By Thompson Yamput

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says two passengers died in an accident in Lokoja on Thursday.

It announced in Lokoja that no fewer than seven persons also got injured when an 18-seater bus caught fire on speed.

It said that the accident occurred at 4.30 p.m., involving the commercial bus that was going to Abuja from the eastern part of the country.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Kogi’s, Mr Solomon Agure, confirmed the accident.

Agure said that the occurrence, which happened opposite a filling station in Nataco, Lokoja, also left three persons unhurt, while other occupants of the bus sustained minor bruises.

“My officers and men, who were promptly at the scene of the incident, assisted the injured and they were taken to the the hospital.

“Five of the injured are receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, while two others are at the Kogi Specialists Hospital, Lokoja.

“The two bodies of the passengers have been deposited…