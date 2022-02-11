Consortium members deny hands in adulterated fuel import.

Emadeb/Hyde/Ay Maikifi partners in the Emadeb/Hyde/Ay Maikifi/Brittania-U consortium have said that they are not part of the deal in the supply of adulterated fuel into the country.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has identified the consortium as one of those that imported contaminated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) with higher concentrates of methanol.

“We hereby state that the said importation of the contaminated PMS was executed by a member of the consortium, to wit: Brittania-U.

“Brittania-U Nigeria Limited (Brittania-U) was the sole supplier of the 90,000MT of PMS delivered via MT Torm Hilde with laycan January 2 to 4, 2022.

“At the formation of the Consortium in May 2021 by NNPC, Brittania-U refused to execute the Service and Consortium Agreement submitted to NNPC in fulfillment of the award of the DSDP Contract.

“Emadeb as the lead of the Consortium engaged Brittania-U severally and they insisted on dealing with NNPC independently….