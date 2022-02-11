Court remands Rep over alleged N185m fraud

By Edith Nwapi

Justice Halilu Yusuf of an FCT High Court Maitama, Abuja, on Thursday remanded Gabriel Zock (APC-Kaduna State) in the custody of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N185 million land fraud.

The EFCC, charged Zock, representing Kachia/Kagarko Federal Constituency of Kaduna State with fraud.

Halilu gave the order of remand after EFCC Counsel, Maryam Ahmed, prayed the court to remand him until bail is granted to him.

In granting the prayer, Halilu adjourned the case until Feb. 16 for hearing.

Earlier, the EFCC alleged that the lawmaker in 2015 in Abuja, under false pretext collected N150 million from Adeyemi Kamar for a plot of land in Guzape, District, Abuja.

EFCC also alleged that Zock collected N35 million from Kamar to facilitate and obtain title document of the land which he knew was false.

The anti-graft agency said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 1(1)(a) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other fraud related…