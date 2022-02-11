Doctors suspend strike in Ondo

By Segun Giwa

Members of the Association of Resident Doctors, University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH) have suspended their two-day warning strike.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Akure by the president of the association, Mr John Matthew.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the resident doctors of the hospital had on Wednesday embarked on a warning strike after a member was allegedly assaulted on Tuesday by relations of a patient.

The statement said that the strike was suspended after the intervention of Mr Francis Faduyile, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health.

“This is to inform you that the two-day warning strike embarked upon by members of our association yesterday, Feb.9 has been suspended and our members are back to work at 8am today.

“This decision is borne out of the assurances of the special adviser to the governor on health, to among other things, address the…