There is enough legal framework to protect investments — NIPC

By Fidelia Okosodo/Mary Chibuzor

Mrs Patience Okala, Director, Legal Services, Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has assured international investors that Nigeria has enough legal framework to protect their investments.

Okala said this during a news conference by the Commission in Abuja on Wednesday.

She said NIPC would continue to take necessary steps, including using relevant legal instruments to boost international investors’ confidence in the Nigerian economy.

Okala said that the Commission was committed to contributing its quota towards the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to accelerate the nation’s economic growth.

She said the Commission was conscious of importance of international investors in poverty alleviation and wealth creation.

“Creating a good legal framework will encourage investors from within and outside the country to invest in Nigeria’s economy.

“The…