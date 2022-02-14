Strengthening population policy to boost demographic dividend

By Ikenna Osuoha, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Feb 3, launched the National Population Policy (NPP), designed to put the country on the path of economic and security stability through a demographic transition.

The demographic transition is the long term trend for declining birth and death rates to cause a substantive change in the age distribution of the population.

It is a strategy adopted by governments through robust population policies to put their population on the path of economic development.

Dr Ejike Oji, Chairman, Technical Management Committee Association for the Advancement of Family Planning in Nigeria (AAFP), said that reduction in birth rate is imperative for achieving demographic dividend.

Oji who identified education and family planning as major drivers of achieving demographic dividend, blamed alarming insecurity in the country on youthful bulge.

He emphasised the need for Nigeria to begin a demographic transition…