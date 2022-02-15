NASS Legislative Aides write EFCC, ICPC over salary arrears, minimum wage

By Naomi Sharang

Some legislative aides to lawmakers on Monday, petitioned the EFCC and the ICPC over alleged diversion of their entitlements by the management of the National Assembly.

The aides who staged separate peaceful protests at the headquarters of the two anti-graft agencies in Abuja, said the non-payment of their entitlements has turned them into “slaves”.

The petition was signed by Mr Zebis Kekung and Mr Kingsley Ejekwu Esq for Concerned Legislative Aides.

In the petition dated Feb. 14, and addressed to EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa and ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, the aides said they were also being owed Duty Tour Allowance (DTA), Minimum Wage Arrears from Jan. 2020 and trainings among others.

The legislative aides who held banner and placards with various inscriptions also called for transparency in the management of Legislative Aides account to avoid breach of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007.

Some of the placards read: “We are aides…