SMEDAN registers 3m MSMEs under mass registration programme

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) on Tuesday in Abuja said that it had so far registered three million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) under its mass registration programme.

The Director-General, SMEDAN, Dr Dikko Radda, disclosed this at the 27th regular valedictory meeting of the governing board of the agency.

He said that the process intended to move the MSMEs from informal to formal businesses and stimulate the development of the sub-sector in a structured and more efficient manner.

Radda commended the board members for a harmonious working relationship during their four-year tenure.

He said that the registration process was possible due to the support received from the board.

Radda said that the agency introduced major projects and programmes which had gone a long way in determining the future of MSMEs.

“One of the babies of the board is the creation of the mass registration…