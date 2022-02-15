UK to return another looted artefacts to Benin

By Usman Aliyu

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, will on Saturday take a physical possession of another two bronzes from Cambridge and Aberdeen in the United Kingdom.

This is contained in statement issued by Frank Irobor, the Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council, on Tuesday in Benin.

Irabor said that the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, would return the artefacts to Oba of Benin in his palace in adherence to the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The general public is hereby invited to join His Royal Majesty in receiving the Benin Bronzes of Okpa “Cockerel” and the Bronze burst of an Oba (Uhunilao) both from Jesus College, Cambridge in Britain and Aberdeen in Scotland, respectively.

“The general public is invited to the physical handing over of the Benin Bronze artefacts to the Oba of Benin.

“All invited guests are to be seated by 11.00 a.m,” the statement read in part. (NAN)

