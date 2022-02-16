FCT poll shows Nigeria moving towards true democracy – Lawyer

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Mr Abdulhameed Aliyu, an Abuja-based legal practitioner, says the outcome of the Feb. 12, FCT Area Councils election is an indication that Nigeria is moving towards a true democracy.

Aliyu, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the results as released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), showed that the election was keenly contested by political parties in the country.

He commended the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, who supervised the poll, for providing a conducive atmosphere for the smooth conduct of the election.

”Towards the build-up to the election, Aliyu defied all odds amidst very tight work schedule and toured all the area councils to preach peace and campaign for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

” The minister in a grand style moved her campaign train made up of APC stalwarts in and around the FCT, in a bid to drum the best support for the party’s candidates across all the six Area Councils,” he…