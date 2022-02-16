FEC approves $2.8m for Ibadan-Lagos, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail projects

Railway

By Ismaila Chafe

The Federal Executive Council has approved 2.8million U.S. dollars for the procurement of rolling stocks operational maintenance equipment for Ibadan to Kano standard gauge and Port Harcourt to Maiduguri narrow gauge railway projects.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, made the disclosure when he addressed State House Correspondents at the end of the council meeting presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, rolling stocks are consumables meant for the maintenance and operation of the railway.

“I have an approval of the cabinet to procure rolling stocks operational maintenance equipment for the new railway projects corridors in Ibadan to Kano standard gauge and Port Harcourt to Maiduguri narrow gauge rail lines to the tune of $2, 810, 574, 064.92 including 7.5 per cent tax.

“Rolling stocks are consumables for the maintenance and operation of the railway.

“So with this, we will…