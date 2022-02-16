INEC to devolve CVR to ward level in Ekiti, Osun

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has decided to devolve the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to Ward levels in both Ekiti and Osun States.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at the commission’s meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Yakubu said this was to enable more citizens register ahead of the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun fixed for June 18 and July 16 respectively.

“Similarly, in order to provide more eligible voters with the opportunity to register, the Commission is considering the devolution of the exercise nationwide beyond our State and local government offices, where the registration currently takes place.

“The devolution of the CVR exercise to other designated centres is one of the major issues for discussion at this meeting,” he said.

On the functionality of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), Yakubu said that so…