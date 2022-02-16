NOA tasks Nigerians on unity, peaceful coexistence

By Deji Abdulwahab

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) implored Nigerians to imbibe and propagate national unity and interest as well as peaceful co-existence of the country.

The Director-General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari, made the call at a National Fact-Checking Course IV in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Fact-Checking Course IV is organised to engage more fact checkers to assist in addressing the scourge of fake news, misinformation and disinformation in the country.

Abari said that peaceful coexistence among Nigerians irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliations was vital to the social, economic and political progress of the nation.

”We must desist from disseminating misinformation and disinformation capable of causing confusion, crisis and disunity in the country.

”Fake news, misinformation and disinformation hinders national cohesion of any nation,” he said.

Abari recalled that in 2021, the agency produced five-year…