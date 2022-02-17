2023: Group urges Yahaya Bello to contest for presidency

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National Youth Mandate Group (NYMG) has called on Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi to contest for presidency in 2023, to consolidate on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Convener and National Coordinator of the group, Mr Abbah Abba, made the call in a statement on Thursday, in Abuja.

Abba, who also called for a youthful president in 2023, said the group had settled to continued to work round clock for the candidacy of Bello.

He explained that the group decided to call on Bello to run for the highest political position in the country because of the achievements recorded by his administration.

Abba said Bello had recorded great strides in the areas of security, education, health and other sectors.

He said that the group, in conjunction with North Central National Youth Leaders Council (NCNYLC), would be holding programme on Bello in the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Abba said the programme would commence in Benue State in…