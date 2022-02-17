Agency resolute on consolidating gains of biotechnology for Nigerians

By Sylvester Thompson

The Director-General (D-G) of National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Prof Abdullahi Mustapha, has expressed the agency’s determination to consolidate the gains of investing in biotechnology to better the lives of Nigerians.

Abdullahi said this at the valedictory service held in honour of Prof. Chukwuemeka Omaliko, the pioneer D-G of NABDA at NABDA headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the story of biotechnology was one of incremental gains in food and material production as well as in medical advancements.

He stressed that as a research agency, NABDA had various projects and programmes lined up which would better the lives of Nigerians especially the poor.

According to him, any project that emanates from the laboratories of the agency will be of great benefit to the country in fulfilment of its mandate.

Abdullahi, who paid tribute to the late Omaliko, said the pioneer director-general was the founder of NABDA and…