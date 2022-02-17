Alumnus donates sports items to Alma Mater in Ekiti



By Idowu Gabriel

Mr Sunday Ola, an Ado-Ekiti-born businessman and alumnus of Mary Hills Boys’ High School, Ado-Ekiti, has donated sports items to the school.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ola donated a set of jersey and footballs to the management for the school team.

He made the donation under the auspices of his Sunday Ola Foundation on Wednesday.

Making the donation, the Coordinator of the foundation, Mr Abiodun Adamolekun, said the gesture was Ola’s modest way of giving back to his Alma Mater.

Adamolekun also said the items were meant to give the school football team “a brand new and befitting look during matches with other schools”.

He described the gifts as the beginning of more initiatives of the foundation and promised that the gesture would soon be extended to other schools in the state.

He encouraged the students to remain focused and always concentrate on their studies, while also striving to do well in sports.

He further admonished them to…