Commuters in FCT lament increase in transportation fare

By Lucy Ogalue

Some commuters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have decried increase in transportation fares due to fuel scarcity, making movement in the territory difficult.

The commuters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that their greatest challenge was finding commercial vehicles to their destinations, especially to their places of business or work.

They said this might be because most of the taxi drivers were either on the long queues in petrol stations or were off the road due to no petrol.

They therefore called on the authorities concerned to speedily intervene to bring the situation back to normal as many Nigerians were suffering.

Mr Calistus Emeka, who lives around Mararaba axis, said he had to pay N400 from his area to Wuse area, instead of N200.

Emeka said as a cleaner, working at the Secretariat, his salary was meager and he could barely afford to continue to pay the increased fare.

According to him, if nothing is done soon, he may…