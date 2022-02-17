FCC dismisses alleged forgery against its chairman as smear campaign

By Okon Okon

The Federal Character Commission (FCC), has debunked report on the alleged certificate forgery against its Chairman, Dr Muheeba Dankaka.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr Chuks Okoli, Director of Public Affairs and Communication of the commission, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Okoli recalled that on July 8 and 15, 2021, the Youths and Leadership Initiatives (LYGEL), through a press statement made allegation of certificate forgery against the FCC’s chairman.

According to him, the allegation was published in several national dailies, aired on media houses and circulated across various social media platforms.

“The commission debunked this story and also had the chairman’s personal Lawyer to respond to the allegations and demanded the immediate retraction of all the allegations contained in the statement.

“It was clear to all discerning minds that they showed desperation to act a script to damage the chairman’s reputation.

“The chairman did…