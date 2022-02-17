FCTA unveils RCCG dialysis centre

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday unveiled the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre at Wuse District Hospital, Abuja, as part of efforts at boosting healthcare delivery system in the territory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre is equipped with eight dialysis machines, one medical water reverse osmosis purification system and one 30 KVA generator.

NAN also reports that the facility was donated by the charity arm of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Unveiling the centre, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, advocated for subsided dialysis cost in view of the present economic realities.

The minister, who quoted copiously from the holy book to buttress the significance of the dialysis centre, noted that kidney disease, when detected early could be managed and corrected.

Aliyu noted that the FCT Administration in response to the rising incidence of chronic kidney disease in 2013,…