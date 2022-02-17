FSS cautions Nigerians against petrol storage during scarcity

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) has cautioned Nigerians against storage of Premium Motor Spirits (PMS), popularly known as “Petrol” in confined places as the country experiences biting scarcity.

Mr Karebo Samson, Acting Controller- General of the service gave the warning in a statement by his Spokesperson, Mr Abraham Paul, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Ag. CG said the warning became necessary ”because petrol is highly inflammable, if not handled carefully could lead to serious fire explosions.”

He further stated that not adhering to fire preventive measures could endanger of lives and loss of properties.

“As we all know, children like to experiment, so storing PMS at home could be putting them at high risk, especially if it is within their reach.

” There is always a risk of fire outbreak or an explosion if there is a source of ignition nearby such as a naked flame or an electrical spark,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria…